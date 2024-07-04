A Flavourful Delight: Red Pepper Dip Recipe

Are you looking for a quick and tasty dip to elevate your snacks and appetizers? Look no further! This red pepper dip is the perfect blend of creamy, tangy, and smoky flavours, making it an instant hit at any gathering. Using finely ground red peppers as the base, this dip is both vibrant in colour and rich in taste. Here’s how you can whip up this delightful dip in no time.

Red Pepper Dip Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup finely ground red peppers

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Optional: Fresh herbs (such as parsley or basil), chopped

Instructions:

Prepare the Ingredients: Ensure your red peppers are finely ground and ready to use. Mince the garlic and chop any fresh herbs you’re using. Mix the Base: In a medium bowl, combine the finely ground red peppers, Greek yogurt, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Stir until well combined. Add Flavor: Add the minced garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly to ensure all ingredients are evenly distributed. Optional Add-ins: If using, fold in the crumbled feta cheese and fresh herbs. Adjust Seasoning: Taste the dip and adjust the seasoning if necessary, adding more salt, pepper, or lemon juice as desired. Chill: For best results, cover the dip and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Serve: Serve the red pepper dip with fresh vegetables, pita chips, or as a spread on sandwiches and wraps.

This red pepper dip is sure to become a favourite at your table. The combination of creamy yogurt and sour cream with the smoky sweetness of red peppers and the tanginess of lemon juice creates a harmonious flavour profile that’s hard to resist. Enjoy this versatile dip as part of your next meal or party spread!