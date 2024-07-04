Alberta RCMP conducts traffic enforcement over Canada Day long weekend

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMP removed a total of 101 impaired drivers from provincial roadways over the Canada Day long weekend.

Of that number, 79 drivers received Immediate Roadside Sanction (IRS) FAILs, and 22 received IRS WARNs. Additionally, 1,679 traffic safety violation tickets were issued, with 780 motorists being written up for exceeding the speed limit, 31 for distracted driving, and another 34 for the improper use of vehicle safety restraints.

“Sadly, there were seven fatalities due to road-related incidents over the long weekend. These are individuals who would have been back home on Tuesday. They are our family members, friends, coworkers, and neighbours. It’s devastating,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “While our officers work to uphold traffic safety, Albertans also have a role to play in helping ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

Alberta RCMP Traffic members also conducted an enforcement initiative on Highway 1 in Banff and Lake Louise detachment areas on July 1 and 2. Enforcement efforts focussed on general road safety, as well as targeted speeding in light of recent incidents of wildlife being struck by motorists in our National Parks.

A total of 178 tickets were issued, including 144 for speeding and 11 for speeding 50 km/h over the posted limit. The total tickets issued resulted in $42,551 in fines and numerous drivers facing mandatory court charges.