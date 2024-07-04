Alberta RCMP reminds residents of the 9PM Routine

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Alberta summers mean late nights with the sun shining bright, however, it’s still important to remember a nightly routine. On average, property crime tends to rise during the summer months. In July 2023, in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, there were 2,798 reports of Theft Under $5,000.

Property crimes are often crimes of opportunity, and maintaining a nightly routine can help deter thefts. The “9PM Routine” is a movement followed by police services around the world, encouraging people to follow a nightly checklist to ensure their property is secured.

A 9PM routine checklist consists of:

Locking your doors at night (yes, even if you live in a small town).

Locking your garage or shed.

Ensuring all yard tools and recreational equipment is safely stored, preferably in a locked garage or shed.

Removing all keys from vehicles and locking the doors; securely store any off-highway vehicles.

Consider installing a home alarm; if you already have one, set your alarm before going to sleep.

Use motion sensor lights on the exterior of your property.

If you have a seasonal property or trailer, there are still 9PM Routine tasks you can follow, such as:

Using motion sensor lights on your property, especially at the entryways or near your shed or garage.

Use a hitch lock and ensure it is properly secured.

Remove the battery from your trailer when you leave for an extended period.

Ensure all tools and recreational items are securely stored once you are done with them.

Ensure your vehicle is locked and the keys and garage door opener are removed.

Ensure your garage or shed is locked each night.

For more tips and crime prevention information, follow #9PMRoutine and our social media accounts on X (@RCMPAlberta) and Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta).