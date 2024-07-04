Alberta RCMP reminds residents of the 9PM Routine

submitted by Alberta RCMP
Alberta summers mean late nights with the sun shining bright, however, it’s still important to remember a nightly routine. On average, property crime tends to rise during the summer months. In July 2023, in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, there were 2,798 reports of Theft Under $5,000.
Property crimes are often crimes of opportunity, and maintaining a nightly routine can help deter thefts. The “9PM Routine” is a movement followed by police services around the world, encouraging people to follow a nightly checklist to ensure their property is secured.
A 9PM routine checklist consists of:
- Locking your doors at night (yes, even if you live in a small town).
- Locking your garage or shed.
- Ensuring all yard tools and recreational equipment is safely stored, preferably in a locked garage or shed.
- Removing all keys from vehicles and locking the doors; securely store any off-highway vehicles.
- Consider installing a home alarm; if you already have one, set your alarm before going to sleep.
- Use motion sensor lights on the exterior of your property.
If you have a seasonal property or trailer, there are still 9PM Routine tasks you can follow, such as:
- Using motion sensor lights on your property, especially at the entryways or near your shed or garage.
- Use a hitch lock and ensure it is properly secured.
- Remove the battery from your trailer when you leave for an extended period.
- Ensure all tools and recreational items are securely stored once you are done with them.
- Ensure your vehicle is locked and the keys and garage door opener are removed.
- Ensure your garage or shed is locked each night.
For more tips and crime prevention information, follow #9PMRoutine and our social media accounts on X (@RCMPAlberta) and Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta).
