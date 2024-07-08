Morinville RCMP request assistance identifying theft suspect

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in multiple small thefts. In Mid May 2024 the suspect was observed 5 times taking various items from a convenience store in Morinville.

While RCMP investigate, we are asking for public assistance in identifying this suspect who is described as:

Medium complexion

Around 250 pounds in weight

Black short curly hair

Beard

Between 20 and 30 years old

Is seen driving a blue SUV

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.