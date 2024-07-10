Morinville RCMP Arrest Suspect in Robbery

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 6, Morinville RCMP responded to a complaint of a theft at a dining establishment in Morinville. A lone suspect entered the business and stole a small amount of cash from an employee who was working there. Police immediately responded and arrested the suspect shortly after he fled from the scene. No weapons were produced during the incident, and no one was physically harmed. A 32 year-old man from Morinville has been charged with Theft Under $5,000 and will be appearing in Morinville Provincial Court at a future date.

