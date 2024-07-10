PSA: Fire ban in place for Forest Protection Area

submitted by the Government of Alberta

Due to increasing wildfire danger and many active wildfires across the province, Alberta’s government is implementing a fire ban for the entire Forest Protection Area at 4:00 p.m.

Hot and dry conditions have led to 137 new wildfire starts since July 1 and heightened wildfire danger throughout the province. In response to these conditions, Alberta’s government is implementing a fire ban encompassing all of the Forest Protection Area of Alberta.

Cities, towns, villages and summer villages, as well as federal lands, such as national parks, are exempt from this ban. These jurisdictions have the authority to issue their own bans and may have complementary bans in place. Albertans should visit the website or social media for their local municipality to confirm if a fire ban is in effect in their area.