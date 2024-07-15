Marie Parent Celebrates 100th Birthday with Family Reunion

Marie Parent in front with daughter Angie Morin, Karen Parent-daughter in law standing in for Richard, daughter Claudette Inman, sons Hector Parent and Gilbert, daughters Line Parent and Carole Stiles

by Lucie Roy

The three-day Boucher/Parent Reunion took place on the weekend, with more than 200 people in attendance to celebrate the centenary of Marie Parent. On Sunday, July 14, the celebration included a birthday brunch, cake, silent auction and a supper.

Parent, who has been living at Chateau Sturgeon Lodge for the past two years, invited all the residents to the event at no cost to them.

“They are all like family; it is a nice atmosphere, and they know each other and help each other,” she said.

Lions Club of Legal Transport was provided to bring the residents to the event to enjoy the lunch and entertainment.

Along with family photos, there was also a group photo of the residents- “her Mom’s people,” said daughter Angie Morin.

The display of congratulatory certificates included The Holy Father Pope Francis, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Governor General of Canada, Prime Minister of Canada, Lt. Governor of Alberta, Premier of Alberta, and Leader of the Opposition.

Family members entertained the relatives on Sunday with a song by Virginai Stiles and Chantal Hnytka, musical background with Gilbert Parent, tap dance by Denise Anctil with Marie Parent playing the spoons and square dancing with Parent playing the spoons.

Twins Rory and Camilla Turnbull, of the National Stilt Walkers of Canada from Edmonton, were at the event and posed for photos with Marie Parent and other relatives and friends in attendance.

A slide presentation took place with words by Line Parent in tribute to her mother and words by Yvon Gagnon on how they have celebrated the 50, 60s, 70s and now centenarian birthday.

Parent said she was five when the family moved to Jean Cote, Alberta from Quebec, in 1929. She is the fourth child of a family of five of Francois Boucher and Palymre Fillion. She had to walk three miles each day in the summer to attend school. In the winter, they would go by horse and cutter, and when it was extremely cold they would heat rocks in the oven before leaving.

She married Albert Parent and they had a family of nine children She also kept children from Social Services. She spoke of a child they took care of, a girl they raised from the age of seven year to 16 and wondering where she might be today.

The centenarian has ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Parent is using a walker, has a great memory and is active. For her secret to living to 100, she said she worked hard and hard work does not hurt us.

Residents of Chateau Sturgeon Lodge with Cate Barnes and Fred Malott.

Marie Parent with Great Granddaughter Kiara

Marie Parent on her 100th Birthday on Sunday

Group photo with Marie Parent and her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren in attendance.

Denise Anctil doing a tap dance with Marie Parent playing the spoons.

Certificates on display congratulating Marie Parent on her 100th Birthday.

Line Parent speaking at the lectern with a tribute to her Mother, Marie Parent.