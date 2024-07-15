Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your lenses.

Around Town and Around the Region

Fillmore Construction is making progress on the new Shoppers Drug Mart location on 100 Street, north of No Frills. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Benson and Michelle Carpenter search for items in the Morinville Community Library’s Space-themed Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday, July 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Canola in bloom surrounds the G3 facility, west of Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

The sun sets over Morinville on Saturday, July 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay is silhouetted against the morning sky on Sunday, July 7. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house wren grabs a bit of food for its young ones. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A miner bee drags itself along a blooming nine-bark flower to gather pollen off the plant’s hairy spikes. – Stephen Dafoe Photo