Morinville Fire Department issuing fire advisory

submitted by Town of Morinville

As of 4:30 p.m. today, Morinville Fire Department is implementing a fire advisory due to high temperatures and ongoing dry conditions. Residents are urged to be cautious and comply with safe fire practices as the likelihood of grass fires and wildfires increases.

The following measures are currently in place:

Approved fire pits: Only the use of approved backyard fire pits that meet the specifications of the Land Use Bylaw are permitted.

CSA approved appliances: Residents may use CSA approved appliances powered by natural gas, propane, or pellets that are designed for cooking or heating. This includes barbecues, patio heaters, and similar devices.

Cigarette disposal: Please exercise extreme caution with all smoking materials. Cigarette butts should be disposed of in metal containers specifically designed for this purpose. Do not throw cigarettes into backyard vegetation, or out of vehicles. Furthermore, do not extinguish cigarettes into flowerpots, planters, or organic material at any time.

Residents are encouraged to check the Town’s website at https://www.morinville.ca/en/living-here/fire-prevention.aspx for more information on backyard fire pit requirements and safe burning guidelines.

Please be advised that this fire advisory may escalate to a fire restriction with minimal notice, depending on changes in weather conditions. Visit www.albertafirebans.ca for up-to-date information.

Safety Reminder: Morinville Community Safety Services urges all residents to remain alert and adhere to all safety protocols to prevent fires. Protecting our community requires everyone’s participation. To report any suspicious fire activity, please call 911.