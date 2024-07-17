Obituary Notice: Serge Romeo Froment

With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of their beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend, Serge Romeo Froment, on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at the age of 55. Serge will be sadly missed by his loving wife Stacey, of 26 years; his daughters; Hannah (Allen), Brooke (Davis), and Jules (Logan); precious grandchildren, Emilia and Arya, as well as by his father, Paul, brother, Colin (Kory), sister, Nadine (Stuart), along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Francoise, and his sister, Desiree.

Serge was one-of-a-kind. Skilled Chiropractor of nearly 30 years, tenacious basketball coach, and a loyal husband, father and grandfather. He was a nature lover and avid hunter and fisherman. Serge was known for being a prankster who loved a good story or adventure. He adored his “chicks” as he would lovingly refer to his girls and glowed with pure joy when able to spend time with his two beautiful granddaughters. To say that we will miss him is a huge understatement, but he is finally pain free and safe in God’s care watching over us with other beloved angels.

A celebration of life will be held in Serge’s honour on Sunday, July 28th, 2024 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from 12 – 4 p.m. All are welcome!