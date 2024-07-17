Provinces unite to boost wine industry

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

An agreement between the governments of Alberta and British Columbia (B.C.) will allow wineries in B.C. and Alberta to sell directly to consumers in these provinces. The two provinces have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will make it easier for Albertans to buy wine from B.C., while also ensuring that B.C. wineries pay their fair share of fees from liquor sales in Alberta. B.C. residents can also directly order Alberta wine, supporting the growth of Alberta’s fledgling wine industry.

The MOU will establish a bilateral working group between the two provinces focused on facilitating access to B.C. wines electronically.

Alberta’s fully privatized liquor industry means Albertans have one of the largest selections of liquor products in Canada, and this agreement with B.C. will give wine lovers in Alberta an even wider variety of wine options.

“We’re proud to be able to provide more choices for consumers of B.C. wines, but we are also proud to be leaders in improved provincial trade,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction. “We expect this arrangement to be a springboard that helps expand the trade of liquor and other products between our provinces.”

The MOU follows discussions between Alberta and B.C. officials to resolve tax issues that had halted direct wine shipments. With these issues now addressed, Albertans can once again order wine directly to their doorstep.

With more than 300 wineries in B.C., more varieties of B.C. wine can now enter the Alberta market. The agreement will last for one year, followed by a review. Alberta, with more than 1,600 stores and 36,000 liquor products, has one of Canada’s most open liquor markets, allowing licensed agents to bring in any products. As of June 2024, B.C. has 327 licensed grape wineries, and Alberta has 16 wineries producing 26 products.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says it is encouraged by the signing of the MOU between the Alberta and British Columbia governments as an important step to remove a significant barrier to the direct-to-consumer shipment of wine.

“We hope the signing of this MOU will translate into a comprehensive agreement to allow the direct-to-consumer shipment of all alcohol products – a move that would remove red tape and reduce costs for Albertans and British Columbians,” said Keyli Loeppky, Director of Alberta and Interprovincial Affairs, CFIB. “The direct-to-consumer shipment of alcohol within Canada is a longstanding CFIB recommendation with little movement since the signing of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement seven years ago. Manitoba is currently the only province that allows direct-to-consumer shipment of all Canadian alcohol products (wine, spirits, beers) to their consumers.”

CFIB believes removing internal trade barriers will help encourage economic growth and demonstrate Canada is open to the free movement of goods, services, and labour across all provinces and territories.