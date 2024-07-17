Roseridge Organics Urges Residents to Keep Contaminants Out of Green Bins

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Roseridge Landfill Commission reminds residents to keep glass, metal, and plastic out of their green bins to ensure the quality of the compost produced. According to Roseridge Executive Director Susan Berry, contamination significantly impacts the quality of the finished compost product, which residents use in their gardens and flower beds.

“Simple rules: keep all glass, metal, and plastic out of your green bin,” Berry emphasized. “All your leaf and yard waste can go in your organic bin. If it fits in the bin, it can go in there. Larger trees and branches can be brought to the landfill and taken to our branch pile.”

Berry said Roseridge takes pride in the high-quality compost they generate despite occasional minor contamination issues. “We do our best to screen out the portions of compostable bags that don’t break down in our process, which is why some people have seen little pieces of plastic in the finished product,” Berry explained.

The compost produced at Roseridge is classified as Category A by the federal government, meaning it has unrestricted uses. “Our compost is currently being used on farmland in the region, in gardens and flower beds, and we’ve got some landscape enthusiasts who love our product for their landscaping projects,” Berry stated.

For more information on Roseridge Organics and how to properly use green bins, residents can visit the Roseridge website at Roseridge.ab.ca.