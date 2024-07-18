Morinville RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing male. Randy Pahtayken (33), was last seen on July 14, 2024, in Alexander First Nation. There is concern for his wellbeing.

Randy is described as:

Medium complexion

5 foot 8 inches tall and 140 pounds

If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts, or have been in contact with him, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

