Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your lenses captured over the past week.

Around town and beyond

Local artist Frances Pelletier works on some art on the opening morning of the Whyte Avenue Art Walk on Friday, July 12. The event, which ran from July 12 to 14, gathered approximately 400 artists in the Old Strathcona area. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Marie Parent (center) surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren during the three-day Boucher/Parent Reunion in Legal, celebrating her 100th birthday with over 200 attendees. This group photo, taken on Sunday, July 14, highlights a memorable day filled with family entertainment, a slide presentation, and congratulatory certificates from dignitaries, including Pope Francis and King Charles III. – Lucie Roy Photo

Blake Pollard of the 13U Morinville Brewers takes a swing at bat in a game against the Thorsby Bandits on Saturday, July 13. The Bandits defeated the Brewers 18-4 in that afternoon outing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

13U Morinville Brewers’ Pitcher Levi Foster winds up and pitches during a game against the visiting Thorsby Bandits at Meadows Diamonds on Saturday, July 13. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

National silver medal champion Veronica Palmer (left) spars with Rooke School of Karate student Maude Savoie at the Morinville dojo on Thursday, July 11. Palmer is off to São Paulo, Brazil, in late August to compete in the Junior Pan American Games. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house wren clasps a daddy long-legs spider in its beak, food for its hatchlings. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

An American crow sits on a fence line. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Last Friday’s moon was at 37% illumination. The next full moon, the Buck Moon, is on Sunday, July 21. – Stephen Dafoe Photo