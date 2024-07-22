Honouring Heroes at the 3rd Annual Morinville Legion Memorial Show and Shine

Katie MacLaren spoke on behalf of the family of Master Warrant Officer Christopher Burns at the 3rd Annual Morinville Legion Memorial Show and Shine on Saturday, July 20. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville held its 3rd Annual Memorial Show and Shine on Saturday, July 20.

O Canada was performed by Danae Tilander. Emcee for the event was RCL Br. 176 President Maxine Butt.

Butt spoke of the memorial this year in memory of Master Warrant Officer Christopher (Burnsie) Burns. Burns served in the military and completed multiple tours in Afghanistan. He passed away at the age of 39 on the ice while playing hockey. Butts said he had a national impact on his military family, especially in sports and on the kids’ hockey programs in Wainwright, where he played with the Wainwright Rustlers men’s hockey club.

Burns’ niece, Katie MacLaren spoke on behalf of the Burns Family, the Helle Family and MacLaren family. MacLaren said they were humbled and proud when they learned of the Legions` intention to dedicate this year’s Annual Memorial Show and Shine to Christopher.

“He was extremely proud to serve alongside some of the best in the Canadian Armed Forces,” MacLaren said, noting that during his time in the military, he shared his love of sport with his colleagues and the children in the surrounding communities where he served.

When he spoke of his time teaching the local kids how to play basketball or hockey, it was with great pride and a big grin. She said he told a story of his time in Afghanistan, where he took some of the local kids and taught them how to shoot hoops.

During his time in Wainwright, he enjoyed skating with the kids and sharing his love of hockey. In closing she spoke of his great example of community spirit and paying it forward.

“He has inspired us, his family, to continue to think of others and to share our talents,” she said.

More than 25 cars, trucks, vans and bikes were on display.

Spectators voted with the People’s Choice Awards for the top three in each class with a trophy to the recipient for the most votes.

Some of the vehicles included a 1923 Ford Model B Pickup Street Rod owned by Gerry Gaetz, and a 1962 Chevy Impala owned by Frank Preeper. Ron Cust’s vehicles included a 1966 Parklane and a 1989 GMC- T5.

Alex Anderson stood beside his 1991 GT Mustang and spoke of his Truck Project. A friend, Erick Schiltz passed away of unknown causes at a young age. Schiltz had purchased a 1976 Ford F-150 when he was in high school and wanted to rebuild it and make it his own creation. Schiltz and his best friend Alex planned everything they would do with the truck: make it run like a dream, and paint it the colour it would be. The Truck Project, with the blessing of the Schiltz family, and Erick’s car family is to finish the truck to honour his memory and legacy.

Jerry Kaup was in attendance with his 1950 Dodge. Kaup had a sign with a special thanks in memory of coach and mentor O’Neil Chevalier.

Kaup spoke of the many occasions Chevalier helped him with the maintenance and build of the truck.

The show had Shantale D’Aoust with a 1971 Chevy, Bob Peterson with a Kawasaki Voyageur bike. Other vehicles included a 1969 Volkswagen Boomer Beach Buggy made in Surrey, BC, a moped, a kit car Lamborghini, 1966 Mustang and more.

Alex Anderson with the 1991 GT Mustang – Lucie Roy Photo

Jerry Kaup with 1950 Dodge and tribute to O’Neil Chevalier. – Lucie Roy Photo

Ron Cust with the 2018 Dodge Challenger TA 392 Yellow Jacket 2-door. – Lucie Roy Photo

Gerry Gaetz with the 1932 Ford Model B Pickup Street Rod. – Lucie Roy Photo



O Canada sung by Danae Tilander. – Lucie roy Photo

A woman poses with her Chevy truck. – Lucie Roy Photo

Volkswagen Boomer Beach Buggy made in Surrey, BC. – Lucie Roy Photo

Bob Peterson with his motorbike in the show. – Lucie Roy Photo

Frank Preeper. – Lucie Roy Photo

Frank Preeper with accessories inside the car. – Lucie Roy Photo