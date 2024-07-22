Quick and Delicious Three-Cheese Mushroom, Onion, and Spinach Pizza on Naan

When it comes to making a quick and tasty supper, using naan as a pizza base is a game-changer. Naan provides a perfectly crispy and chewy foundation that saves time without compromising on flavour. This three-cheese mushroom, onion, and spinach pizza is a delightful blend of savoury ingredients and creamy cheeses that will satisfy your taste buds. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

2 naan breads

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: red pepper flakes, garlic powder

Optional: 1/2 cup canned pizza sauce

Method:

Preparing the Toppings:

Pre-cooking the Mushrooms: Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.

Add the sliced mushrooms to the dry pan (no oil) and let them cook. This method helps to pull out the moisture from the mushrooms. Stir occasionally until the mushrooms have released their moisture and begin to brown (about 5-7 minutes.)

Once the mushrooms are dry and slightly browned, set them aside. Cooking the Onions: In the same pan, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Add the thinly sliced onions and cook over medium heat until they are soft and translucent (about 5 minutes.)

Combine the onions with the pre-cooked mushrooms and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Assembling the Pizza:

Preparing the Naan Base: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

Place the naan on a baking sheet. Adding the Toppings: If using pizza sauce, spread a thin layer of the canned pizza sauce over the naan.

Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the naan if not using pizza sauce.

Spread a layer of fresh spinach leaves evenly on each naan.

Evenly distribute the mushroom and onion mixture over the spinach.

Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese over the toppings.

Crumble the feta cheese on top. Baking the Pizza: Bake the pizzas in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the naan is crispy around the edges. Finishing Touches: Remove the pizzas from the oven.

Immediately sprinkle the grated Parmesan cheese over the hot pizza for an extra burst of flavour.

If desired, add a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and garlic powder.

Advantages of Using Naan as a Base:

Using naan bread as a pizza base has several benefits:

Convenience: Naan is ready-made, so you can skip the dough preparation and rising time, making it perfect for quick meals.

Naan is ready-made, so you can skip the dough preparation and rising time, making it perfect for quick meals. Texture: Naan has a soft, chewy texture with crispy edges that mimic traditional pizza crust, providing a satisfying bite.

Naan has a soft, chewy texture with crispy edges that mimic traditional pizza crust, providing a satisfying bite. Flavor: Naan’s slightly tangy flavour complements a variety of toppings, enhancing the overall taste of the pizza.

Naan’s slightly tangy flavour complements a variety of toppings, enhancing the overall taste of the pizza. Versatility: You can find naan in different flavours, such as garlic or whole wheat, allowing you to customize your pizza base to your liking.

This three-cheese mushroom, onion, and spinach pizza on naan is a quick and delicious meal that’s perfect for busy weeknights. The combination of savoury mushrooms, sweet onions, fresh spinach, and three types of cheese creates a rich and satisfying flavour profile. Plus, using naan as a base ensures you get a deliciously crispy and chewy crust without the fuss. Enjoy your homemade pizza with a side salad or a glass of your favourite wine for a complete meal.