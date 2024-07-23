Danielle Frey Takes Helm at Morinville Community Library

New Morinville Community Library Director Danielle Frey stands in the stacks of the new library she leads. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Danielle Frey steps into her new role as the director of the Morinville Community Library, bringing extensive experience from her previous positions in Spruce Grove, Gibbons, and Rocky Mountain House. As she joins the Morinville community, she aims to understand its needs, envision potential expansions, and introduce dynamic programming to meet the evolving demands of library patrons.

Frey said she first got involved in libraries when she was finishing her undergrad in Red Deer and seeking a job as a student. That quest for work led to the Red Deer Public Library, where she worked as a page, shelving books.

“I figured out that libraries are amazing places to be, especially public libraries, and that’s kind of how I started out,” Frey said.

Frey went on to get her Master of Libraries and Information Studies degree at Western University in London, Ontario, in 2013 and returned to Alberta, getting a job in a school library in Rocky Mountain House.

Moving into public libraries, Frey spent three years in Gibbons as the Library Manager in the new library in the community’s new recreation centre.

“Gibbons was a great little community,” Frey said, noting she had taken over from a long-serving librarian. “It was a new start for the board, and the community was great. [I] got to know the regulars.”

One of Frey’s fond memories from her time in Gibbons was a successful Lemon and Lavender High Tea fundraiser, which the board had organized.

Frey’s most recent role was at the Spruce Grove Public Library, where she spent six years as senior manager. The Library Director said moving to Spruce Grove from Gibbons was a significant change.

“The staff there and the community are amazing,” Frey said, noting the library had a different dynamic from Gibbons. “A little bit more of a big city feel rather than the small town vibe that was in Gibbons, but lots to learn.

Frey joined the Morinville Community Library as Director early in July and feels she has some big shoes to fill taking over for outgoing Library Director Isabelle Cramp.

“The first week I was here, we had a lot of time to talk about things that she had already set in place, and she’s very thorough and organized and helped with the succession and transition,” Frey said, noting she was thankful to have a whole week with the long-serving director. “Now I’m in my first week on my own and still continuing to meet the staff and the community. It’s been really good.”

Now that she has taken the helm, Frey said her initial goal is to get to know the community and get a handle on the community’s needs.

“I know the community is growing, so I see potential for a reenvisioned library in a different space or a bigger space,” Frey said of potential long-term plans. “I know libraries are always running out of space, so that’s always top of mind for anyone who works in the library.”

Regarding programming in the existing space, Frey praised the dynamic programming already in place at the Morinville Community Library. But she also sees an opportunity to continue with tried and true programs while adding new offerings.

“I’m really open to exploring that with our program coordinator,” Frey said. “I know she has a lot of good ideas.”

Like most people who work in libraries, Frey is a reader herself, preferring non-fiction over fiction.

“I enjoy reading non-fiction and business and leadership books. That’s probably not a surprise for the role that I’m in,” Frey said. “I do enjoy just learning or reading about libraries as well. One of my favourite books is The Library Book by Susan Orlean. It gives you a nice perspective on library workers.”

When not working at the library, Frey keeps busy with her family, particularly her young daughter. “I’m focused on family and, outside of work, that’s my main hobby right now,” Frey said.