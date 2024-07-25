Chateau Sturgeon Lodge Hosts Heartwarming Birthday Celebration for Residents

by Lucie Roy

The dining room was decorated with a large birthday banner and balloons at Chateau Sturgeon Lodge in Legal for their monthly Birthday Party on Wednesday, July 24.

Celebrating Birthdays were Barb Mian (70), Patsy Best (80), Harold Schultz (90) and Marie Parent )100).

Singer Dahlia Wakefield sang many oldies, including Paper Roses, Daddy Tell Me About the Good Old Days, Walking After Midnight, Tennessee Waltz, Jolene, Could I have This Dance, Big Yellow Taxi, Love Potion # 9 and many others.

The birthday song and cake were followed by a sing along of Que sera, sera.

On display was a wall filled with art made by the residents. Recreation Coordinator Cate Barnes held a painting session featuring elephants forever blowing bubbles.

Below are some photos from the celebration.

Four Birthday Celebrations for the month of July; Patsy Best (80), Harold Schultz (90), Marie Parent (100) and Barb Mian (70). – Lucie Roy Photo

Singer Dahlia Wakefield – Lucie Roy Photo

Art on display with Cate Barnes, Rec Coordinator – Lucie Roy Photo