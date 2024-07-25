Morinville Ranks Third in Alberta, 15th Nationally in ParticipACTION Challenge

Morinville has secured third place within Alberta and 15th place nationally in the 2024 ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk. This ranking highlights Morinville’s active participation in the initiative.

Throughout June, Morinville’s organizations and residents participated in the challenge. ParticipACTION reported to MorinvilleNews.com that the town recorded 86 different activities, involving more than 15,000 participants, which is one-and-a-half times the community’s population, indicating many participants did multiple activities.

The 2024 ParticipACTION Community Challenge included 1,250 communities across Canada. Hay River, Northwest Territories, was named Canada’s Most Active Community and won the $100,000 grand prize to support local physical activity and sports initiatives.

ParticipACTION also recognized other communities from each province and territory, including Red Deer in Alberta, which finished ahead of Morinville. These communities implemented activities to encourage residents of all ages and abilities to get moving.

The challenge recorded 6,255 events, activities, and programs nationwide, engaging 591,238 people. ParticipACTION emphasized the effort needed to reduce barriers to physical activity through community-driven initiatives.