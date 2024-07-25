Our Morinville and Area: The Week in Photos

Below are some photos our and your lenses captured over the past week.

Morinville Library has A New Director

Danielle Frey steps into her new role as the director of the Morinville Community Library, bringing extensive experience from her previous positions in Spruce Grove, Gibbons, and Rocky Mountain House. As she joins the Morinville community, she aims to understand its needs, envision potential expansions, and introduce dynamic programming to meet the evolving demands of library patrons. You can read our full story here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Legion Car Show

The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville held its 3rd Annual Memorial Show and Shine on Saturday, July 20. You can read our full story here.

Katie MacLaren spoke on behalf of the family of Master Warrant Officer Christopher Burns at the 3rd Annual Morinville Legion Memorial Show and Shine on Saturday, July 20. – Lucie Roy Photo

Alex Anderson with the 1991 GT Mustang – Lucie Roy Photo

Jerry Kaup with 1950 Dodge and tribute to O’Neil Chevalier. – Lucie Roy Photo

Ron Cust with the 2018 Dodge Challenger TA 392 Yellow Jacket 2-door. – Lucie Roy Photo

Gerry Gaetz with the 1932 Ford Model B Pickup Street Rod. – Lucie Roy Photo



O Canada sung by Danae Tilander. – Lucie roy Photo

A woman poses with her Chevy truck. – Lucie Roy Photo

Volkswagen Boomer Beach Buggy made in Surrey, BC. – Lucie Roy Photo

Bob Peterson with his motorbike in the show. – Lucie Roy Photo

Frank Preeper. – Lucie Roy Photo

Frank Preeper with accessories inside the car. – Lucie Roy Photo

Legal Birthdays

The dining room was decorated with a large birthday banner and balloons at Chateau Sturgeon Lodge in Legal for their monthly Birthday Party on Wednesday, July 24. From left: Patsy Best (80), Harold Schultz (90), Marie Parent (100) and Barb Mian (70). – Lucie Roy Photo

Legal Breaks Ground

Dignitaries, councillors, staff and Legal residents braved 32-degree weather on Friday, July 19 to see the groundbreaking ceremony for the community’s arena and curling rink retrofit. The symbolic groundbreaking marked the start of the project, scheduled to open for the 2024/2025 curling season and 2025/2026 hockey season. You can read our full story here.

Groundbreaking4 (l-r: Marc Rivard (Legal Curling Club President), Gene Connors (Sturgeon Hockey Club President), Chris Wash (Senior Project Manager, Delnor Construction Ltd), Cathy Proulx (Trustee, Greater St Albert Catholic Schools), Honorable Dale Nally (Minister of Service Alberta & Red Tape Reduction), Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay (Town of Legal), Mayor Alanna Hnatiw (Sturgeon County), Matthew Brown (Assistant Manager, Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers – Legal Branch), Derek Sampson (Technical Manager, BR2 Architecture), and Carma Holmes (Division Manager, Associated Engineering Alberta Ltd) – Town of Legal Photo

Artist rendering of the new expansion.

Town of Legal Council – Councillor Pat Hills, Councillor Fred Malott, Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay and Councillor Andy Beaton with Honorable Dale Nally (Minister of Service Alberta & Red Tape Reduction). – Town of Legal Photo

Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay (Town of Legal) and Mayor Alanna Hnatiw (Sturgeon County) – Town of Legal Photo

The Town of Legal recognized the various contributions and support for the project from the Government of Canada (Green & Inclusive Community Building Program), Province of Alberta (Community Facility Enhancement Program), Sturgeon County, Greater St Albert Catholic Schools, Sturgeon Hockey Club, Legal Curling Club, and Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers Ltd. – Town of Legal Photo

Look Up

The full Buck Moon was orange in the sky around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, July 21, and a more normal hue around 1:45 in the morning. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

A male red-winged blackbird has a dragonfly for lunch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Baby wrens, recently out of the nest make their rounds, learning the ropes. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A small plane flies low in the sky over the Morinville Leisure Centre grounds on Monday, July 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Rock Camp

Earlier this month, 44 students from across Alberta aged 11-19 participated in a weeklong music camp at Thorhild Central School. On Saturday, July 6, 10 bands performed in the Ultimate Rock Show at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre in Morinville. Local students in the show included Asher Kolotyluk, Drew Kolotyluk, Sloan Kolotyluk, Leon Laroque, Braden Sollid, and Luke Vermette – Photos courtesy of Cynthia Madsen Photography (Hinton AB)