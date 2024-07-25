PSA: BBB Advises Caution and Support Amid Alberta Wildfires 

submitted by Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) expresses deep concern for the businesses, consumers, and residents affected by the wildfires in Jasper and environs in Alberta. Our hearts are with all those impacted, and we are committed to providing support and resources during this difficult time.

As many Albertans seek to help those in need, BBB offers the following advice and resources;

1. Verify Charities and Crowdfunding Campaigns:

Before donating, ensure the organization is reputable. Use BBB’s Charity Review to check for legitimate and trustworthy charities.

BBB Tip: What to Know Before Donating to a Crowdfunding Cause: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/21745-bbb-tip-what-to-know-before-donating-to-a-crowdfunding-cause

2. Beware of Scams:

Avoid unsolicited donation appeals, especially via email or social media. Scammers often exploit disasters to take advantage of compassionate individuals.

BBB Tip: How to Spot a Scam: https://www.bbb.org/all/spot-a-scam

3. Donate Directly:

Whenever possible, donate directly to established charities rather than through intermediaries to ensure your donation reaches those in need.

Charity and Donor Resources: https://www.bbb.org/all/charities-donors

4. Seek Alternate Travel Plans:

If your travel plans are affected by the wildfires , contact your airline or travel provider immediately. Many companies offer waivers or flexible rebooking policies.

BBB’s Travel HQ: https://www.bbb.org/all/travel

BBB is dedicated to fostering an ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other. During this crisis, we encourage the community to unite to support those affected while remaining vigilant against potential scams.