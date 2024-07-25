PSA: Stay safe from insect and animal bites this summer

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Albertans are encouraged to take precautions this summer when coming across wildlife and insects to prevent bites and infections.

Insects can carry viruses and diseases in Alberta. West Nile virus is an infection spread by mosquitoes that can affect your brain and give you flu-like symptoms. Ticks can carry Lyme disease, an infection that can cause problems with your skin, joints, nervous system and heart.

Prevent mosquito and tick bites:

Cover as much of your body as possible when outdoors, especially in grassy or wooded areas. Wear a light-coloured, long-sleeve shirt, long pants and a hat.

Rabies is an infection caused by a virus that affects your nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and nerves. Bats have been known to carry rabies in Alberta in recent years. If household pets and indoor animals are not up to date on routine rabies immunizations, they can also carry rabies and infect people.

Prevent bat bites:

Never handle a live or dead bat with bare hands. Bats are likely to bite in self-defence.

Children are curious and more likely to approach animals. They might not tell someone if they get a bite or scratch. Talk to children about not touching bats or wild animals.

If you or your child are bitten or scratched by a bat: Wash the animal bite, scratch or open sore with soap and water. Call Health Link at 811. If rabies vaccine is recommended, you will be told where to go to get the vaccine.



