Morinville RCMP investigate vandalism in Gibbons

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On July 9, 2024, Morinville RCMP received a report that four trees were uprooted on 44 Avenue and 51 Street in the town of Gibbons. Later, between July 13 and July 14, 2024, several more trees were uprooted. While RCMP investigate, we are asking residents for assistance in identifying the suspect(s)

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.