Report of Falling Concrete Prompts RCMP Action at Morinville Overpass

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Reports of falling concrete at a Morinville overpass has prompted local RCMP to take action in response.

In a RAVe alert sent out to subscribers, Morinville RCMP report:

“Morinville RCMP received a report of concrete debris falling from Highway 2 overpass at 100 Avenue in Morinville/ Highway 642. Morinville RCMP on scene to coordinate safe passage through the area. Unable to confirm if any damage may be related to structural issues at the moment. EMCON has been notified and are enroute with engineer and barricades.

“Morinville RCMP currently have traffic diverted from both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 2 at the exit ramps onto 100 Avenue/Highway 642 at which vehicles can immediately re-enter Highway 2 via the on-ramp, until the overpass can be properly assessed.”

Those wanting police alerts can sign up for RAVE online at RAVE Opt-In | Alberta Rural Crime Watch Association