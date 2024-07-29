Fête Au Village in photos

Legal’s Fête Au Village took place Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, offering local and visiting families a variety of activities to take part in. Below are some photos of the weekend activities taken by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe

FRIDAY EVENTS

Friday night’s Fête Au Village activities included the annual Kids’ Parade and the Soapbox Derby. – Lucie Roy Photos

Saturday Events

From left: Redwater Mayor David McRae, Legal Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay, and Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally – Lucie Roy Photo

Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally served pancakes with local Lions Club members. – Lucie Roy Photo

Jena Wood helps daughter Raya (4) take a look at a baby chicken at the Fête Au Village Petting Zoo activity on Saturday, July 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery Band performs during Legal’s Fête Au Village parade on Saturday, July 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville resident Gavin Richardson tries his hand at the three-lane bungee run event at Fête Au Village in Legal on Saturday, July 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally tosses some candy from the Town of Legal’s little red train during the Fête Au Village parade on Saturday, July 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Horses are always a popular sight in a parade, and the Fête Au Village parade was no exception, with both single horse riders and horse-drawn wagons. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left, Morinville Redliners members Gerry Gaetz with his 1932 Ford Model B Pickup Truck, Ron Cust with his 1967 Meteor S33, and Gib Gilmour with his1966 Mercury Park Lane Convertible were at the Fête Au Village Show ‘N’ Shine on Saturday, July 27 in Legal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

