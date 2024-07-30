PSA: Mobile mammography service to visit Morinville and Alexander First Nation

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services’ Screen Test program will be in Morinville and Alexander First Nation next month to provide screening mammograms to eligible individuals aged 45 to 74.

A mobile mammography trailer will be at the Morinville Clinic, 9523 100 Street on August 12, 13, 14, 2024 and Alexander Health Services on August 15, 2024.

Screening is available at no cost for eligible individuals but appointments are required. Call 1-800-667-0604 to book an appointment or learn more about the program.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast. Screening mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early when treatment may work better. Getting screened for breast cancer saves lives.

More information about breast cancer screening and who is eligible can be found by visiting https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/get-screened/#who_should_get_screened.

Visit https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/screen-test-mobile-clinics/ for more information and a complete listing of communities that the Screen Test mobile visits.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for thousands of individuals in Alberta communities where mammograms are not readily available.

In addition to mobile mammography clinics, screening can also be performed at specific radiology clinics and some hospitals. Individuals aged 45 to 74 can discuss their breast cancer risk with their healthcare providers to determine whether screening is appropriate for them and book with a radiology clinic or with Screen Test mobile mammography. For more information, visit screeningforlife.ca/where-to-get-screened.ca.