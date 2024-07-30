Rock’nAugust Country Cruise Set to Rev Up Morinville This Weekend

by Morinville Online Staff

Get ready for a nostalgic ride as the Rock’n August Country Cruise comes to Morinville on Sunday, Aug. 4. This event, part of the Rock’n August car show in St. Albert, features vintage vehicles and other classic rides cruising through town at a relaxed pace. Past Country Cruises have drawn 60 to 70 cars.

The five-day Rock’n August Festival is now in its 28th year, bringing out the finest cars from Alberta and beyond.

Organized by Rock’n August President Rick Dory and a board of dedicated car enthusiasts, the Country Cruise was born during the challenging times of COVID-19 when restrictions forced the cancellation of many festivals and events.

“While every day of Rock’n August is full of highlights, things were dimmed considerably when Covid hit, and the lockdowns began,” Dory recalled. “While we couldn’t have our usual show, fate intervened when a board member noticed a T bucket roadster driving down the street.

“The Community Cruises were spawned from this fortunate encounter and have become a staple of Rock’nAugust. We wanted to include our neighbours to the north as well, so the Country Cruise was added.”

The convoy of cars will leave Century Casino in St. Albert around noon and should reach Morinville between 12:25 and 12:30 on Sunday.

Dory said drivers would be following the same route as prior years through Morinville; however, instead of looping around and heading east out of town, they will be regrouping in front of A&W and heading west towards their final destination of Onoway, which they are cruising through for the first time.

In Morinville, the cars will take the scenic route through town, passing by 100 Street, 95 Avenue, Grandin Drive, 100 Avenue, 100 Street, 101 Avenue, and 107 Street, before eventually ending up at A&W ahead of the trip to Onoway.

This year’s Country Cruise aims to bring awareness to Rock’nAugust week while fulfilling the desires of car owners and the community.

“It’s been great seeing so many folks coming out to watch our rolling show and shine, and we look forward to seeing you all again this year,” Dory said.

For more information on Rock’n August, visit www.rocknaugust.com