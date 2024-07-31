Fall Classic 2024: Golfing for a Cause to Support Morinville Adopt-a-Family

Christmas gifts sit on a golfing green in this composite image. The Fall Classic in aid of the Morinville Adopt-a-Family program takes place Saturday, Sept. 14 at Goose Hummock Golf Resort.

by Stephen Dafoe

Golf enthusiasts and community supporters will gather for the 2024 Fall Classic Golf Tournament at Goose Hummock Golf Resort on Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration starts at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event features golf, skill competitions, and various activities, all supporting the Morinville Adopt-a-Family initiative, which provides food and presents for families during Christmas. This year’s tournament costs $150 per golfer/ $600 per foursome, including a cart, driving range and a post-tournament meal.

This year’s tournament honours the memory of Willa Tomchuk, who passed away in April of this year after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Andrew and Monique Webb organize the annual fundraising golf tournament. Joining the Webb family in sponsoring the fundraiser this year is Seven 96 Electrical and Blare Borle Mortgage Architects. All involved are hoping to see the fairways and putting greens full of golfers looking to support the cause.

“We’ve always tried to organize ways to help others in the communities we’ve called home, often for causes that one or both of us have had the need for ourselves in our past,” said organizer Andrew Webb in an email interview with MorinvilleNews.com. “We’ve tried to help out with the Adopt-A-Family program for several years now, helping with wrapping presents and delivering items to their recipients.”

Webb said that when he and Monique decided to start the annual golf tournament, they reached out to Sarah Hall of the Morinville Adopt-a-Family Program to see if there was interest.

“It was at a time in our lives when we felt we didn’t have the funds to donate much,” Webb recalled. “We had the desire to do more than what we could afford to do, so we tried to think of a way that we could help in a big way despite our own small budget. And the idea of the golf tournament was born.”

The Webbs didn’t know what to expect that first year in 2017 but were excited to have 36 golfers attend, raising roughly $1300. The event has grown considerably, and last year’s tee-off saw 144 golfers raising $16,000 for the cause. “We are over the moon,” Webb said.

However, Webbs are among many to be over the moon about the results over the past eight years. The organization that benefits has been pleased with the assistance.

“The Fall Classic has become an essential fundraiser for Morinville Adopt-a-Family,” said Adopt-a-Family head organizer Sarah Hall. “The funds raised help us support between 30 and 40 families each season and provide almost half of our fundraised dollars year over year. Without the tournament, I simply don’t know how we would have provided for the families we have and do.”

Coorganizer Monique Webb said there are several reasons to sign up for this year’s tournament, but perhaps the most important is what golfers have to say.

“The main reasons we hear participants say why they come out are a) they love the cause and want to help us raise money for them, and b) it’s so much fun,” Monique Webb said. “We try to keep it light and easy and just a fun day out. We also want to give members of the community an opportunity to help out a great cause and enjoy each other’s company at the same time.”

She went on to say that trying to help highlight Morinville and area businesses connect has been an added bonus.

“It’s been great to help highlight what awesome businesses we have and how giving the owners are,” Webb said. “It’s fun to share their generosity with the community.”

There are sponsors with mini-games, sample giveaways and proximity contests throughout the course, a great hole-in-one prize, raffle draws, silent auction items, and a 50/50 poker run. Camping is also available for booking on-site.

Call 780-966-2311 or email awebbcsi@gmail.com to register.