Surprise 95th Birthday Tribute Celebrates Teen Time Co-Founder Roseanne Sczebel’s Legacy of Service

Roseanne Sczebel prepares to cut the cake at her surprise birthday party on Tuesday, July 30. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

Teen Time Co-Founder Roseanne Sczebel thought she was attending a craft sale when she entered the room on Tuesday, July 30, but Approximately 100 people from across Sturgeon County, Legal, Morinville and the Edmonton area were in the room for her surprise 95th Birthday Celebration.

The special tribute to Sczebel saw attendees from the many clubs and organizations she helped throughout her decades of volunteerism, which included the church, Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon and Teen Time Ranch.

Teen Time was founded by Roseanne Sczebel and her late husband, Wally, in 1964. Started as a small youth program, Teen Time grew into a club with sports teams and annual productions. It held its first summer camp in 1967 at Moose Lake, Alberta and became a registered charity in 1969. In 1974, Teen Time moved to its current camp location near Dapp, Alberta, offering various camps for youth aged 7 to 17.

During the surprise birthday gathering, Roseanne was acknowledged for her love, faith and impeccable style, always bringing grace and elegance when she entered a room.

“Roseanne has a heart that is large and compassionate,” said one attendee, noting her deep commitment to her faith has guided her actions and inspiration and those around her.

Teen Time will celebrate 60 years in September of 2024 and continues to thrive to host hundreds of youth aged 7 to 17 for summer camps.

The surprise 95th Birthday Celebration was held on Tuesday afternoon with close to 100 attendees from across the Sturgeon County, Morinville, Legal and the Edmonton area. Roseanne Sczebel greeting Simonne Chevalier – Lucie Roy Photo

Ione Rea surprised her mother, Roseanne Sczebel, with a surprise Birthday party on Tuesday, July 30. – Lucie Roy Photo