Alberta RCMP provides tips to help curb auto theft

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Summer is a busy time as everyone rushes to enjoy the weather while they can. During these times, we often don’t follow our usual routines, spending much more time away from home and driving to our next destination. The Alberta RCMP wants to remind everyone on how to protect their belongings. Don’t let the fun distract you – protect yourself against theft of, and from, vehicles.

In 2023 there were 8,710 auto thefts in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions; there have been 3,932 in the first six months of this year. Trucks are the most commonly stolen vehicle each year.

To help prevent auto thefts, here are some tips to help keep your vehicle and belongings safe while you enjoy your summer vacations:

Always lock your vehicle, even if you are just running into the store to grab something quickly.

Make sure that all windows are closed when you leave your vehicle.

Park your vehicle within sight and in a well-lit area.

If possible, park your vehicle in a locked garage. Otherwise, try to park it such that it can’t be easily moved by an opportunistic thief.

Never leave keys or garage door openers in your vehicle. Garage door openers can be stolen, along with personal identifying documents, and used to identify and enter your home.

Ensure that personal belongings, especially important documents, are not stored in your vehicle.

Remove loose change and valuables. These items can be enticing to criminals.

No one is immune to auto theft, but practicing auto theft safety can help you avoid becoming a victim.

This August the RCMP will be using #AutoRoutine to provide information on how to keep your vehicles safe this summer. Follow us on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and X (@RCMPAlberta) for tips and reminders to help reduce thefts of, and from, vehicles this summer.

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.