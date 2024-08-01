Alberta RCMP stress water safety this summer

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Summer is officially here, which means people are spending more time outdoors and on our provincial lakes and rivers. Your Alberta RCMP wants everyone to enjoy their fun this summer, but asks that you prioritize safety when in, and around, the water.

Whether you are operating a boat, kayak, canoe, or are swimming taking part in any other water activities, remember the following:

Stay sober – Boating or swimming impaired puts you and other waterway users at risk. Just like driving a car, it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

– Boating or swimming impaired puts you and other waterway users at risk. Just like driving a car, it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Know before you go – Always check weather and water conditions. To avoid being caught in dangerous weather, make sure to monitor the latest forecast in your area. If a thunderstorm comes without warning, head for the shore.

– Always check weather and water conditions. To avoid being caught in dangerous weather, make sure to monitor the latest forecast in your area. If a thunderstorm comes without warning, head for the shore. Plan ahead – If you are heading out on the water, plan your trip and let someone know where you are travelling and when you are expected to return. Do not take to open water without an understanding of where you are or where you are going.

– If you are heading out on the water, plan your trip and let someone know where you are travelling and when you are expected to return. Do not take to open water without an understanding of where you are or where you are going. Preparation is key – Boaters should make sure their watercraft is equipped with mandatory boat safety equipment including enough life jackets for everyone on board, signalling devices, and bailing containers. Always bring emergency supplies like extra food, water, clothing, and a cell phone.

– Boaters should make sure their watercraft is equipped with mandatory boat safety equipment including enough life jackets for everyone on board, signalling devices, and bailing containers. Always bring emergency supplies like extra food, water, clothing, and a cell phone. Know your limits – Be aware of your swimming limits and abilities. Fatigue and exhaustion while swimming can cause drowning.

– Be aware of your swimming limits and abilities. Fatigue and exhaustion while swimming can cause drowning. Wear a personal flotation device (PFD) – Wearing a lifejacket or PFD can save your life and it is the best insurance you can have on or near the water. Remember, lifejackets only work when they are worn.

For more information about boating and water safety, please review Transport Canada's boating safety resources on the Government of Canada website.