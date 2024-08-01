Miracle Treat Day Celebrates 22 Years of Giving

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Miracle Treat Day returns for the 22nd year on Thursday, August 8, as DQ fans in Morinville are invited to support local children in need through the simple act of purchasing a Blizzard Treat at their local DQ. On this special day, the net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at DQ locations, including Morinville, will be donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network hospital foundations across Canada.

This year marks a milestone for DQ Canada as they celebrate 40 years of partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN). Since 1984, DQ has raised more than $52 million in Canada through Miracle Treat Day and other fundraising initiatives. Every dollar donated from DQ stores contributes to medical research, innovations in treatment and care, and child-centred healing spaces.

Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing for DQ Canada, emphasized the importance of local support. “Giving back to local communities is what makes Miracle Treat Day so special to us. What’s raised locally stays local, meaning net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold in Morinville will be donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation to help children within the community,” Ness said. “We encourage everyone to visit their local DQ on August 8th to enjoy a sweet treat and help make a difference in children’s lives.”