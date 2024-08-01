Summer’s Sweet Delight: Indulge in a Classic Clafoutis with Fresh Berries and Cherries

As summer’s bounty of berries and cherries reaches its peak, now is the perfect time to indulge in a classic French dessert: clafoutis. This rustic, custard-like treat marries the simplicity of fresh fruit with a lightly sweet batter, creating a dish that is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. With a texture that’s somewhere between a flan and a pancake, clafoutis offers a delightful contrast of juicy fruit and tender custard. Its subtle sweetness, paired with the tartness of ripe cherries or berries, makes it an irresistible option for celebrating the season’s harvest. If you can make pancake batter, you can make clafoutis.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whipping cream or whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 eggs
2 tbsp melted butter
2 cups of fruit – the juicier the better

DIRECTIONS

1/ Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2/ Whisk milk, butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until sugar is completely dissolved.

3/ Whisk in flour until a pancake-like batter forms.

4/ Pour batter into a greased pie pan

5/ Add in all of the fruit

6/ Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes

7/ Let cool and enjoy

This recipe works equally well with cherries, Saskatoons, blueberries, and raspberries.

