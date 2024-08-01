Summer’s Sweet Delight: Indulge in a Classic Clafoutis with Fresh Berries and Cherries

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whipping cream or whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 eggs

2 tbsp melted butter

2 cups of fruit – the juicier the better

DIRECTIONS

1/ Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2/ Whisk milk, butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until sugar is completely dissolved.

3/ Whisk in flour until a pancake-like batter forms.

4/ Pour batter into a greased pie pan

5/ Add in all of the fruit

6/ Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes

7/ Let cool and enjoy

This recipe works equally well with cherries, Saskatoons, blueberries, and raspberries.