Country Cruise rolls through Morinville – photos

Above: Spectators watch as vehicles make their way off 100 Street onto 95 Avenue in Morinville as the Country Cruise, part of this year’s Rock’n August event, makes its way through town on Sunday, Aug. 4. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Morinville Online Staff

The Rock’n August Country Cruise came to Morinville on Sunday, Aug. 4. The annual event, part of the Rock’n August car show in St. Albert, featured vintage vehicles and other classic rides cruising through town at a relaxed pace. Past Country Cruises have drawn 60 to 70 cars. This year’s event, though slightly smaller, was no less impressive in the variety of vehicles.

The five-day Rock’n August Festival is now in its 28th year, bringing out the finest cars from Alberta and beyond. For more information on Rock’n August, visit www.rocknaugust.com

Below are some photos from the event:

The classic car convoy stops for the lights at 100 and 100 on Sunday before making their way through Morinville en route to Onoway. – Stephen Dafoe Photos