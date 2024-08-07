Alberta RCMP offer water safety tips in light of tragic weekend on Alberta waterways

Submitted by Alberta RCMP

This past August long weekend was tragic on Alberta waterways seeing the death of two people in unrelated incidents in the Slave Lake and Bonnyville areas of the province. Whether you are swimming, boating, or enjoying yourself in close proximity to water, it is important to understand the potential hazards and take extra precautions.

Some safety tips recommended by the Canadian Red Cross include:

Have a plan before you head out on the water and be prepared for any possible weather changes or emergencies.

Open water is very different than swimming in a pool – distance can be deceiving, and you often must contend with cold water, waves, currents, drop offs, sandbars, water visibility, undertows, and underwater obstacles, as well as watercraft.

Know the swimming area and be aware of sudden drop-offs to deep water.

Whenever possible, swim with a buddy: When going out on the water, make sure you are with another responsible swimmer.

Children should be with an adult. Water toys of any size are not a substitute for adult supervision.

Non-swimmers should wear a lifejacket at all times. When it comes to lifejackets, keeping one close by isn’t close enough. Choose to wear your lifejacket and make every water activity a safe one.

Don’t drink and play: There is no safe way to mix alcohol or drugs with water activities.

With a little planning and caution, we can all enjoy our favourite recreational activities safely. For more tips on water safety, go to www.redcross.ca.