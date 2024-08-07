Alberta RCMP sends reminders for new driver safety this August

Submitted by Alberta RCMP

Learning to drive can be fun and overwhelming. As a new driver there’s lots to keep in mind while navigating the roadways. Young and new drivers are more likely to be involved in fatal and injury collisions due to their age and inexperience; drivers under age 25 are more often involved in fatal collisions than any other age group (Transport Canada). Thankfully, over the past decade young and new drivers have become less involved in fatal and injury collisions.

To ensure all roadway users get to their destination safely, Alberta RCMP would like to remind everyone of these safety tips:

If you have your learner or probationary license, you must always be accompanied by a valid Class 5 licence holder.

Distracted driving is a leading cause of major accidents, stay off your phone and other devices when you are behind the wheel.

Your passenger’s safety is also your responsibility. Make sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt.

The posted speed limit is the limit for ideal conditions. Slow down if road conditions are not ideal.

Highways tend to be busier in the summer. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Be aware of your surroundings and don’t tailgate. Only pass when it is safe to do so.

Be mindful of other roadway users, such as bicycles and motorcycles. They are not always easily seen.

Driving for the first time can be nerve-wracking, be patient with new drivers.

There is a huge responsibility that comes with driving. Always follow traffic laws to help keep all roadway users safe.

