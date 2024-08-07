Day Tripping: Exploring the rich tapestry of history in Legal’s murals

Two of the 35 murals on display in the Town of Legal can be found in a park area downtown. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Legal is celebrated as the French Mural Capital of Canada and has held the title of French Mural Capital of the World per capita since 2011. The Town has a collection of more than 35 murals, adding vibrant art to the community’s buildings and public areas.

However, the murals in Legal are more than just art; they are a visual history book depicting different aspects and eras of the community’s past. The murals in Legal, a collaborative project between the Town of Legal and L’Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta régionale Centralta, commemorates the contributions of the local Francophone community.

Over two decades, the project evolved to include detailed depictions of significant events and notable figures from Alberta and Canadian history, 35 in all.

Among the murals, day-trippers can find representations of historical moments and personalities, including Louis Riel, a central figure in the Métis resistance, and Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire, known for his role in the Rwandan peacekeeping mission.

The murals also touch on diverse themes, including Irish Immigration, the role of the Oblates in northern Alberta, and well-known local figures, including Father Primeau, known as the People’s Priest, who also has a tableau in St. Jean Baptiste Park in Morinville, and settler Father Jean Baptiste Morin, for whom Morinville takes its name.

A mural opposite Town Hall depicts the Lavoie family, whose 1941 legal battle over bilingual census forms spoke to the importance of language and cultural rights in the region.

Another mural in the downtown area features Les Progres, Morinville’s first newspaper, established on Mar. 17, 1910, by Morinville’s first mayor, Omer St. Germain.

Other murals depict prominent families in Legal and area, including Cyr, Garneau, de Champlin, Préfontaine, Charrois, Chauvet, and others.

While a draw for tourists in and out of the region, the murals are also a source of pride for the community, preserving its heritage and celebrating its residents’ contributions over the years.

As summer winds down, the murals of Legal offer a perfect local getaway, allowing visitors to step into the past and experience the vibrant history and culture of the town.

Those visiting Legal to view the murals can download the Balado Discovery App for a GPS-guided 2.2-kilometre tour of the various murals.

Visitors can also find a map online at https://www.legal.ca/public/download/documents/50130

Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire was put in charge of the UN’s Peace Keeping Forces in Rwanda in 1994. The large mural of the Canadian Forces transitions from war’s brutalities to new hope for the country over the various elements of the painting. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Les Progres was a Francophone newspaper started on Mar. 17, 1910, by Morinville’s first mayor, Omer St. Germain. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Cyr family mural

A fiddler greats visitors heading into the small park area to view the murals. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Garneau family mural. – Stephen Dafoe Photo