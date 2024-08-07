Namao Flower and Bench Show seeking exhibitors

by Lucie Roy

The Namao Flower and Bench Show will be held on Saturday, August 10, at the Namao Community Hall. Organizer Darlene Lowe said they are seeking many exhibits this year to secure the future of this annual event.

The show is open to all residents of namao and surrounding communities and the entry fee is $1 per entry. The registration will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30, followed by judging. The Tea and Viewing will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lowe said some of the categories this year include 31 classes in the Fresh Flower category, Preserve Classes, Baking Classes, and Craft Classes. In the Junior Classes for ages 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and 13-15 years, they have an Open Class as well as Lego creation, recycled artwork, and painted items which includes rocks, Wood Creation, small Fairy Gardens and more.

For more info please contact Theresa at 780-973 5516.

DSCN Darlene Lowe said the Namao Flower and Bench Show hosted by the Namao Agricultural Society will be held on Saturday, August 10 at the Namao Community Hall. – Lucie Roy Photo