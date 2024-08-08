Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below are some photos captured by our and your lenses over the past week.

Country Cruise

The Rock’n August Country Cruise came to Morinville on Sunday, Aug. 4. The annual event, part of the Rock’n August car show in St. Albert, featured vintage vehicles and other classic rides cruising through town at a relaxed pace. Past Country Cruises have drawn 60 to 70 cars. This year’s event, though slightly smaller, was no less impressive in the variety of vehicles. The five-day Rock’n August Festival is now in its 28th year, bringing out the finest cars from Alberta and beyond. For more information on Rock’n August, visit www.rocknaugust.com

Below are some photos from the event:

Above: Spectators watch as vehicles make their way off 100 Street onto 95 Avenue in Morinville as the Country Cruise, part of this year’s Rock’n August event, makes its way through town on Sunday, Aug. 4. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The classic car convoy stops for the lights at 100 and 100 on Sunday before making their way through Morinville en route to Onoway. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

SJB Church Construction

Work on the new St. Jean Baptiste Church is underway on 100 Avenue. The new church is scheduled to be completed in time for Christmas 2025. – submitted photos

Northern Lights

The northern lights were on full display on Saturday, Aug. 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Major Storm Passes Through

The Town of Legal and surrounding areas were hit with a major storm on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at approximately 5:30 pm. The storm knocked out power to the Town of Legal and those surrounding it for more than 24 hours, returning at approximately 9 pm on Thursday, August 1st. Town staff, residents and volunteers worked together to clean up the large trees that were uprooted, signs, debris and their homes in the days that followed. – Town of Legal Photos

Birds and critters

A bluejay feasts on a cheery. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red squirrel sits on a fence contemplating a raid of the peanut feeder. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mission accomplished. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee in flight. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

With the abundance of aphids this year, ladybugs are plentiful. A two-spotted ladybug makes its way on a nine-bark leaf. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A seven-spotted ladybug hangs out on a raspberry leaf. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of crows sit in a dead birch tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo