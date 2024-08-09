Alberta RCMP recommends motorcyclists with a need for speed take it to the track

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Modern motorcycles are extraordinarily powerful and capable of extreme acceleration and high speeds. In a controlled environment, like a race track, there is little more exhilarating. On public roads and highways, there is little that is more dangerous. Whether you are riding a cruiser, an adventure bike, or a sport bike, it is important to understand that the same risk factors exist for any category of rider:

Behaviour of other motorists

Changing road conditions like debris, oil, gravel, or moisture

Braking and handling characteristics of your motorcycle relative to the road surface

Wildlife

Mechanical fitness of your motorcycle

Weather and road visibility

These risks are controlled for the environment, like the race track, and should something happen, safety personnel are only a few seconds away. Conversely, on public roads, these risk factors remain high. The Alberta RCMP want to remind motorcyclists to stay defensive, attentive, and diligent with regard to safety, and that includes resisting the temptation to squeeze the throttle for too long.

Alberta is home to several top-notch motorsport facilities. Your Alberta RCMP recommends taking your need for speed to one of these fine places. You might even find one of us making passes or turning laps out there.

Please slow down, and take it to the track.