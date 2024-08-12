Morinville RCMP arrest suspect in Gibbons with suspected break-and-enter tools

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP has arrested a suspect in the town of Gibbons for possession of break-in instruments. While on patrol during the early morning of Tuesday, July 16, police observed a suspicious vehicle parked near a convenience store in Gibbons.

A subsequent traffic stop and search of the vehicle found several tools believed to be used for the intention of committing break and enter. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken into custody.

A 36-year-old man from Edmonton will be appearing in Morinville Provincial Court on August 29 to face charges of Possession of Break-In Instruments, Breach of a Probation Order, and Failing to Abide by Release Condition. Police continue to investigate potential links to other occurrences in the area.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.