Morinville RCMP Arrest Suspect in Break and Enter

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On the afternoon of Friday, July 12, Morinville RCMP responded to a complaint of a break-and-enter in progress at a rural property in Sturgeon County, northwest of Namao. A lone suspect who was attempting to break into the property fled the scene when police arrived but was apprehended nearby a short time later. A 29-year-old man from Sturgeon County will be appearing in Morinville Provincial Court on August 29 to face charges of Break and Enter and Resisting Arrest.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.