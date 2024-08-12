Rolling Barrage Rides Through Morinville Raising PTSD Awareness

The Rolling Barrage arrives in Morinville underneath an arch and flag erected by the Morinville and Sturgeon County Fire Departments. Approximately 80 motorcycles took part in this year’s cross-country ride. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Flying above the Morinville Leisure Centre’s parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 11, was a giant Canadian flag affixed to the buckets of the Sturgeon County and Morinville Fire Departments’ ladder trucks. Under that arch of patriotism and first-responder pride passed roughly 80 motorcycles. The riders were all part of the Rolling Barrage 2024, an annual cross-country motorcycle ride started by Scott Casey in 2016 to raise awareness and open conversations about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), particularly among the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), RCMP, first responders, safety community, and emergency healthcare providers.

Kickstands went down in Morinville around 6:30 p.m. Sunday as the riders stopped in Morinville to pay tribute to the community’s LAV III (light armoured vehicle) monument with the laying of a wreath and to take a break for a bite to eat supplied by Morinville Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176.

“It’s about normalizing the conversation, getting people with similar experiences chatting about difficult topics, and the more you can make it normal, then it’s going to be easier for people to reach out when they do need a helping hand,” said Rolling Barrage Alberta Representative Warren Cave of the annual ride. “That’s really important everywhere. Our specific focus is with Canadian Armed Forces members, the veterans, first responders—fire, police, EMS—corrections, and emergency room workers. If you’ve ever put the uniform on in support of Canada or her communities, that’s our focus.”

While in Morinville, the riders assembled at the Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon’s LAV III monument to take a look, lay a wreath and listen to presentations from Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, who brought greetings from the community, and Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon President Gerald van Bruggen, who spoke of the Rotary’s project to get the monument built in Morinville.

“We are truly privileged to be part of this incredible journey across Canada, which brings much-needed awareness of the challenges of PTSD faced by our Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, RCMP, Coast Guard, firefighters, EMTs, and others in the safety community,” Mayor Boersma said. “The Rolling Barrage embodies strength and unity, showcasing the unwavering support of those who dedicate their lives.”

In addition to the presentations, Warren Cave and Ranger Quilts founder Marcie Erick presented six Ranger Quilts to recipients. Cave and Co-Rep Theresa Traverse also presented certificates of appreciation to those who had helped with the Rolling Barrage this year.

Morinville’s stop preceded Spruce Grove, where the riders would spend the night. Their next leg was to head to Jasper for two nights; however, the tragic fire prompted a plan change.

“We shifted gears,” Cave said, noting they approached Bonnyville, whom they had visited on another trip. They were willing to accommodate, and the riders left Monday morning for that community before making their way to the West Coast by Aug. 17.

For Cave and many of the riders on the annual journey, the ride not only helps others but also helps the riders.

“This ride in itself is therapy for a lot of people, and you know, being out in the wind with your thoughts or your music, or your significant other, and just letting everything happen, and then evenings you can chitchat and socialize with people that have similar experiences,” Cave said.

Now in its eighth year, The Rolling Barrage has grown from a modest ten bikes and riders in its inaugural year to approximately 80 this year. Cave said the organization is already looking forward to the 10th anniversary ride in 2026.

Those wanting to learn more about The Rolling Barrage, its mission and how to support the cause can visit www.therollingbarrage.com.

Firefighters await the arrival of The Rolling Barrage under a Canadian flag arch on Sunday, Aug. 12. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Rolling Barrage Alberta Rep Warren Cave and Co-Rep Theresa Traverse lay a wreath at the Rotary Lav III monument in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, The Rolling Barrage Alberta Rep Warren Cave, and Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon President Gerald van Bruggen. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Rolling Barrage Gallery