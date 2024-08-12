Rolling Barrage rolls out quilts and certificates for recipients

Photos by Lucie Roy

After roughly 80 motorcycles arrived in Morinville on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the Rolling Barrage, a cross-country ride to raise awareness of PTSD, particularly that experienced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and first responders, a number of quilts and certificates were presented to recognize a number of those involved in the Morinville stop.

Ranger Quilts is a registered Not for Profit started by Marcie Erick Quilts. Quilts are presented to members, active and retired in the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the larger First Responder community who may or may not live with Post Traumatic Stress or Operational Stress injuries.

Warren Cave Rolling Barrage Alberta rep and Ranger Quilts founder Marcie Erick made six presentations in Morinville. Recipients included Rolling Barrage volunteer Ian Bennett, RCMP’s Carl Desjardins, EMS/Fire/Military Luc Lavoie, and from the Morinville Fire Department Jake Anderson and Chief Brad Boddez.

You can read our full story on The Rolling Barrage here.

Morinville Fire Dept Jake Anderson receives a quilt.

Morinville Fire Dept Chief Brad Boddez is given his quilt.

In addition to the Ranger Quilts, several ertificates of appreciation were presented by Rolling Barrage Alberta Representative Warren Cave and Co-Rep Theresa Traverse to a number of organizations and people for their contributions to the success of the Rolling Barrage.

Recipients acccepting on behalf included Keith Campbell, Morinville Legion’s Bob Peterson, Gibbons Legion, Morinville Fire Deptment’s Deputy Chief Charles Lavallee, and Sturgeon County Fire Chief Chad Moore.

Below are some photos of certificate presentations: