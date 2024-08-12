Sturgeon County recruiting paid on-call firefighters

Above: Firefighters battle a blaze in this MorinvilleNews.com file photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Applications for paid on-call positions with Sturgeon County Emergency Services are open until Sept. 8 as the County looks to expand its team of paid on-call firefighters at stations throughout the County.

Those accepted for the position will receive no-cost professional firefighter training that is recognized across North America, something the County says can jumpstart a rewarding career in firefighting.

“Our firefighters are dedicated to protecting the public and their property, and because of them, we are here to respond to emergency calls any time of day, every day of the year,” said Sturgeon County fire Chief Chad Moore in a media release on Monday. “We are looking to expand our team of professionally trained paid on-call firefighters and encourage the public living near our fire stations to consider this rewarding opportunity.”

Pay starts at $21.99 per hour, and that hourly rate is paid to firefighters for responding to emergencies, attending weekly training, attending courses, and participating in approved public engagement activities. Equipment and uniforms are provided, and previous experience is not required

There are some eligibility factors. Prospective applicants must live within 10 kilometres of the Bon Accord, Calahoo, Legal, Namao or Redwater fire stations, be at least 18, possess a Class 5 driver’s licence, and provide a vulnerable sector check as well as a driver’s abstract.SturgeonCounty.ca/Careers.

Those interested can learn more and apply online at SturgeonCounty.ca/Careers.