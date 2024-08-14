Alberta Launches New Recycling Program for Electronics and Solar Panels

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta is set to expand its recycling initiatives by introducing what it says is the most comprehensive program in Canada, aimed at reducing waste from electronic devices and renewable energy materials. With the increasing use of electronics in the province, many items end up in landfills once they are no longer functional. Additionally, there are currently no dedicated programs in Canada for recycling renewable energy materials such as solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which could pose significant environmental challenges in the coming years.

Starting April 1, 2025, Alberta’s Electronics Recycling Program will permanently expand to include more than 500 additional items, including cell phones, power tools, and microwaves. The province says it will also develop the country’s first recycling programs for solar panels, EV batteries, and wind turbine components. These initiatives will position Alberta’s recycling system as the most comprehensive in the nation.

Building on the success of the Electronics Recycling Pilot Program, we are stepping up to reduce waste and create the best recycling system in Canada – especially when it comes to proactively addressing materials from wind and solar electricity,” said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas in a media release Tuesday. “We’re not just focused on what Albertans want to recycle today, but also what they are going to want to recycle 20 years from now.”

Currently, Alberta’s regulated Electronics Recycling Program only covers computer equipment and televisions. However, since 2020, the Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA) has operated an Electronics Recycling Pilot Program, enabling communities to recycle a wider range of electronic items. The upcoming expansion will include items such as power tools, lawn and garden equipment, small appliances, cell phones, A/V devices, musical instruments, video game equipment, and toys. These items can be dropped off at any of the 365 registered recycling depots across 148 municipalities in Alberta.

ARMA’s expanded Electronics Recycling Program is protecting our environment, fostering innovation and shaping tomorrow’s solutions. By managing e-waste and tackling the complexities of renewable energy materials head-on, we’re creating new opportunities, new industries and more jobs and building our circular economy,” said Ed Gugenheimer, chief executive officer, Alberta Recycling Management Authority. “It means a more sustainable future without waste for Alberta. I want to extend my gratitude to the Government of Alberta for its unwavering support, which has been crucial in our efforts.”

In addition to electronics, Alberta’s government and ARMA will begin consultations to establish permanent recycling programs for renewable energy materials, including solar panels, wind turbines, and EV batteries. This will involve exploring new policies, potential fees, and landfill bans to support the recycling of these materials.

Alberta is also investing in new recycling technologies. For example, ARMA has invested $250,000 to help Quantum Recycling install an AI-powered X-ray system in Edmonton. This system is capable of scanning materials and identifying hazardous waste, particularly embedded batteries, in real time. This technology will allow Quantum to improve safety and efficiency in processing e-waste.

The expanded Electronics Recycling Program is part of Alberta’s broader Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan. Since the pilot program’s launch in September 2020, it has diverted 14,500 tonnes of material from landfills—equivalent to the weight of about 4,000 cars. The expansion is expected to divert an additional 5,500 tonnes of electronic waste annually.

A complete list of recyclable electronics will be available online, and consumers may be required to pay a small environmental fee when purchasing newly designated products under the expanded program. ARMA currently operates recycling programs for used oil materials, tires, paint, and electronics at 437 collection sites throughout the province.