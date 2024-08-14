Namao Flower and Bench Show draws variety of entries

photos by Lucie Roy

The Namao Flower and Bench Show had more than 115 entries on display at the Namao Community Hall on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Taking away the Best of Show in their respective Class was a 6.5-foot tree lily, peach cake, raspberry freezer jam, and a quilt with pieced animal designs.

More than 50 were in attendance for the tea and viewing and to see the winning entries.

The Best in Show in the Flower Class was Berend Becker with the over 6 ft tree lily. Becker said the tree is a cross between an Oriental Lily and a Trumpet lily that produces huge trumpet-shaped flowers on a tall, strong stem.

Caitlin Jodoin won Best of Show in the Baking Class for her peach cake. She had just baked it that morning for entry into the show. As Jodoin walked in, everyone awaited her reaction to see she won.

The Best of Show in Preserves went to Debbie Maloney for her raspberry freezer jam.

The Best in Show for the Craft Class was Leanne Egeland’s quilt with pieced animals. Egeland said she enjoyed making the quilt with the whimsical designs.

The numerous youth entries included Lego cars, a guitar made of recycled vegetable creation, rock art, poems and other creative entries.

Below are some photos from the event:

Berend Becker with Best of Show in the Flower Class with the 6.5 ft Tree Lily. – Lucie Roy Photo

Caitlin Jodoin won Best in Show in the Baking Class with her Peach Cake. – Lucie Roy Photo

Best in Show in the Craft Class was Leanne Egeland with her quilt, – Lucie Roy Photo

Best in Show in the Preserves Class went to Debbie Maloney with her Raspberry freezer Jam. – Lucie Roy Photo

Carol Brewer with one of her many first-place dishes at the show. She is holding her cinnamon roll cheesecake stuffed cookies. – Lucie Roy Photo

A section of the Flower Class entries. – Lucie Roy Photo

Stacy Bergheim with first place for her Bucket hat entry. – Lucie Roy Photo