St. Albert RCMP Investigate Collision at Car Show

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On Aug. 8, 2024 at approximately 6:30 p.m, St. Albert RCMP were called to a collision that had occurred at the Rock’n August Car Show being held on Green Grove Drive, near St. Albert Trail. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle involved in the car show, an orange 1934 Ford B40 struck two pedestrians, causing injury as well as struck a dog who was fatally killed. The driver of the vehicle was charged with Drive Carelessly under the Traffic Safety Act.

The two pedestrians were transported to the hospital and both have since been released. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

St. Albert RCMP are asking anyone with video footage of the collision, or video of the vehicle while it was running prior to the collision to contact the St. Albert RCMP detachment.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.