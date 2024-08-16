Local Artist Fred Bahr Launches Seniors Art Group in Morinville

Above: Attendees at the first monthly seniors’ art group gathering on Friday, Aug. 9, watch as local artist Fred Bahr demonstrates the wet-on-wet technique with watercolours. The group meets at the Morinville Seniors Rendez-Vous on the second Friday of the month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville artist Fred Bahr has initiated a new seniors’ art group, which gathers monthly at the Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous. The group meets on the second Friday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first official meeting occurred on Aug. 9, attracting about a dozen participants eager to learn from Bahr’s extensive experience.

Bahr, who moved to Morinville three years ago to be closer to his family, has embraced his new community. The retired laboratory scientist and coroner has worked in mixed media painting for more than four decades. He began his artistic journey with oil paints before transitioning to watercolours, which he finds more convenient, especially when painting outdoors.

Watercolours were the chosen paint for the Aug. 9 session, which saw Bahr demonstrating the wet-on-wet technique in which wet paint is applied over still-wet layers, allowing colours to blend and mix directly on the canvas. Bahr’s expertise showed attendees how to create intricate clouds using the technique.

Bahr said the Rendez-Vous sessions are an opportunity for the members and those who attend to share what they have learned through their art journey.

With 40 years of experience, Bahr has showcased his work in various exhibitions and has contributed to community fundraising efforts through his art. The 80-year-old artist now hopes to replicate these successes in Morinville, and the new seniors’ art group is a solid first step.

“As a group, we will be painting together, sharing ideas, and going on field trips to galleries and art supply stores—just having fun,” Bahr explained.

Looking ahead, Bahr mentioned the possibility of using Creative Cove’s studio for actual watercolour art classes, which Bahr said are to start this fall. Bahr said there will be a fee for the classes, but they will not be limited to seniors.

Bahr and a group of local artists from Morinville, Bon Accord, Gibbons, and surrounding areas are also planning an outdoor art show and sale in Morinville down the road.

Bahr hopes to eventually see a dedicated place where artists can display their work. “My hope is to promote art in the community and to find a vacant space for all this wonderful work to be displayed on a rotational basis in a gallery,” Bahr said. “This will be a challenge because of the lack of funds, but that can be overcome! Morinville has a very nice downtown area that, in my view, is begging for visual art development.”

For more information on the seniors’ art group, visit the Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous website at morinvilleseniorsclub.org.