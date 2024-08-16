Our Morinville (and area) – The Week in Photos

Below are some photos captured over the past week in and around Morinville.

The Rolling Barrage

Flying above the Morinville Leisure Centre’s parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 11, was a giant Canadian flag affixed to the buckets of the Sturgeon County and Morinville Fire Departments’ ladder trucks. Under that arch of patriotism and first-responder pride passed roughly 80 motorcycles. The riders were all part of the Rolling Barrage 2024, an annual cross-country motorcycle ride started by Scott Casey in 2016 to raise awareness and open conversations about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), particularly among the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), RCMP, first responders, safety community, and emergency healthcare providers. You can read our full story here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

After roughly 80 motorcycles arrived in Morinville on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the Rolling Barrage, a cross-country ride to raise awareness of PTSD, particularly that experienced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and first responders, a number of quilts and certificates were presented to recognize a number of those involved in the Morinville stop. You can read the full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Bon Accord Harvest Days

Members of the Barony of Borealis, one of 20 Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) Kingdoms, do battle during Bon Accord Harvest Days on Sunday, Aug. 11. The organization is a community of those interested in researching and recreating pre-seventeenth-century skills, including arts and combat. The festival had a medieval village set up for visitors to learn a bit about history. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Attendees at the Bon Accord Harvest Days car show take a look at a vintage Chevrolet Apache pick-up truck, which was a revamp and renaming of the Chevrolet Task-Force, produced from 1955 to 1957. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sunday, Aug. 11’s Bon Accord Harvest Days events included some street hockey action for area youth to participate in. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Namao Flower and Bench Show

The Namao Flower and Bench Show had more than 115 entries on display at the Namao Community Hall on Saturday, Aug. 10. Taking away the Best of Show in their respective Class was a 6.5-foot tree lily, peach cake, raspberry freezer jam, and a quilt with pieced animal designs. More than 50 were in attendance for the tea and viewing and to see the winning entries. The Best in Show in the Flower Class was Berend Becker with the over 6 ft tree lily. Becker said the tree is a cross between an Oriental Lily and a Trumpet lily that produces huge trumpet-shaped flowers on a tall, strong stem. Caitlin Jodoin won Best of Show in the Baking Class for her peach cake. She had just baked it that morning for entry into the show. As Jodoin walked in, everyone awaited her reaction to see she won. The Best of Show in Preserves went to Debbie Maloney for her raspberry freezer jam. The Best in Show for the Craft Class was Leanne Egeland’s quilt with pieced animals. Egeland said she enjoyed making the quilt with the whimsical designs. The numerous youth entries included Lego cars, a guitar made of recycled vegetable creation, rock art, poems and other creative entries. – Lucie Roy Photos

Around Town

From left: Linda Mondor and Maggie Colebeck play Pickleball at the Morinville Seniors Rendez-Vous on Friday, Aug. 10. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Community Library staff member Ginger Blanchette reads to children during Cozy Corner Story Time on Thursday, Aug. 9. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Attendees at the first monthly seniors’ art group gathering on Friday, Aug. 9, watch as local artist Fred Bahr demonstrates the wet-on-wet technique with watercolours. The group meets at the Morinville Seniors Rendez-Vous on the second Friday of the month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Look UP

A young American coot with its parent at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee in the cherries. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay looking regal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Red-breasted nuthatch looking for an afternoon snack. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon phases from Aug. 10 to 12 in this composite image. – Stephen Dafoe Photos